Trafficking Archbishop of Liverpool opens new safe house for survivors of trafficking CBCEW » Archbishop of Liverpool opens new s... Trafficking » »

On 24 March 2026, Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool, formally opened a new safe house for survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking operated by Medaille Trust. Speaking at the unveiling of the plaque Archbishop John welcomed it as a place of safety, refuge and sanctuary.

The new safe house is providing support for up to 18 male survivors at a time in Liverpool. Aside from safe and secure accommodation survivors will benefit from wraparound support including a dedicated caseworker and assistance with access to healthcare, legal support and help to begin the process of recovery.

The opening of the new safe house builds on the longstanding work of the Medaille Trust, one of the leading providers of support for survivors of modern slavery in the UK, who are marking their 20th anniversary this year. Medaille currently operates 10 safe houses and 5 community projects across the UK as well as projects in Albania which collectively support more than 700 men, women and dependent children each year.

Speaking at the opening Medaille CEO Dani Wardman said:

“Last year a record number of potential victims of modern slavery were identified in the UK. At Medaille we believe that the journey to meaningful recovery starts with people feeling safe, supported and having their dignity respected. This new safe house has been opened with a commitment to offering the highest standards of support to help people on their journey to become survivors”.

The work to support the new project has been generously supported by the Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation and the Sisters of Poor Servants of the Mother of God.