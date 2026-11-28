Bishops Pope Leo XIV appoints Canon Benedict Koledoye as Auxiliary Bishop of Cardiff-Menevia  icon-home » CBCEW » Bishops » Pope Leo XIV appoints Canon Benedic...

The Holy Father Pope Leo XIV has appointed Canon Benedict Koledoye as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia. Bishop-elect Koledoye’s titular see is Gisipa (Gisipensis) which is in North Africa – modern-day Tunisia.

Bishop-elect Koledoye, until now Chancellor of the Archdiocese and Parish Priest of St. Mary of the Angels, Holy Family and St Francis in Cardiff, served as Administrator of St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral in Swansea for 10 years. He was born in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, and will be the first black Latin Rite priest ordained to the Episcopate in England and Wales.

“I am deeply grateful to His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, for appointing me Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia,” said Bishop-elect Koledoye. “The news, conveyed to me by the Apostolic Nuncio, came as a profound surprise. Mindful of my own limitations and unworthiness, I find strength and reassurance in the words of Scripture: ‘No one takes this honour upon himself, but only when called by God’ (Hebrews 5:4). Trusting in God’s providence and the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, I humbly accept this call to serve.

“Since receiving this appointment, I have become ever more conscious of the great responsibility entrusted to a bishop. Yet I move forward with serenity and hope, knowing that I will be supported and guided by Archbishop Mark O’Toole as we work together in the service of God’s people throughout Cardiff-Menevia.

Addressing Catholics in Cardiff-Menevia, Bishop-elect Koledoye said:

“I commend myself to your prayers as I begin this new chapter of ministry, asking the Lord to grant me the wisdom, humility, and courage needed to serve His Church faithfully.”

Highlighting the Bishop-elect’s fifteen years of priestly ministry in South Wales, Archbishop Mark O’Toole, the Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, said:

“It is a great joy for me that the Holy Father has appointed Canon Benedict Koledoye as Auxiliary Bishop. He is a priest well known to us all in the Archdiocese for his dedication and love for the Lord and the Church. We give thanks to God for the roots of his life and faith in Africa. The generous fruits of this we have experienced during the past fifteen years of his priestly ministry in South Wales.

“I assure Bishop-elect Benedict of my prayer as he prepares to enter into a deeper level of service among us, as bishop. May the Lord continue to richly bless him and through his episcopal ministry lead many to experience the love of Jesus.”

Bishop-elect Koledoye’s Episcopal ordination is set to take place on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, Tuesday, 2 February 2027 at 12 noon, in St David’s Cathedral, Cardiff.

Biography

Benedict Oladipo Koledoye was born on 21 April 1971 in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. His family comes from Sabomi, in the Ilaje-Ese Odo area of Ondo State. He trained for the priesthood at Sacred Heart Minor Seminary, Akure, and Ss Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Ibadan. He was ordained priest for the Diocese of Ondo in Akure on 5 September 1998 and, subsequently, was incardinated in the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia.

He served in parishes in Ondo and Akure, and was Parish Priest of St Peter’s, Ode-Irele, and of Blessed Michael Tansi, Akure. He was also the diocese’s Coordinator of Human Rights and Prison Programmes and Chaplain to the Knights of St John International. After postgraduate study in Bradford, where he was supply priest at St Joseph’s, he returned to Nigeria as Director of the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (2008–2010).

He came to Wales in 2011 as Parish Priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Burry Port. In 2015 he became Administrator of St Joseph’s, Swansea, a post he held until 2026. He was also Diocesan Master of Ceremonies for Menevia from 2015 to 2024. He became Chancellor of the Diocese of Menevia in 2022 and has been Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia since 2024. In 2026 he was appointed Parish Priest of St Mary of the Angels, Canton, Cardiff.

Academic qualifications: BA Philosophy (University of Ibadan, 1995); STB (Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome, 1998); MA Peace Studies (University of Bradford, 2008); PhD Governance and Development (Swansea University, 2017); MA Society, Law and Religion, Diploma in Ecclesiastical Latin, and Licentiate in Canon Law (KU Leuven, 2021–2023).

Image

The image used for this article is © Kieran O’Brien.