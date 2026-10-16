Archbishop Gallagher: Dialogue is essential to keep dream of peace alive

Speaking at a lecture organised by ‘The Tablet’ in London, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher reflects on the distinctive role of Holy See diplomacy, stressing the importance of dialogue, international law and the protection of human dignity.

The Holy See’s commitment to maintaining dialogue, including with those responsible for conflict, is essential to efforts to build peace, according to Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

Speaking at a lecture organised by The Tablet in London on 13 October, entitled Keeping the Dream of Peace Alive, Archbishop Gallagher reflected on the distinctive characteristics of papal diplomacy and the challenges of promoting peace.

Keeping channels of dialogue open

One of the defining characteristics of Holy See diplomacy, Archbishop Gallagher explained, is its willingness to engage with political leaders, including those whose positions the Holy See opposes.

He acknowledged that this approach can attract criticism, noting that successive Popes have faced condemnation for receiving certain political leaders. However, he stressed that the Holy See seeks to promote the common good of all peoples, regardless of who their leaders are.

“Speaking to them is not the same as endorsing them or everything they do,” he said, adding that dialogue remains essential to peacebuilding.

“Sometimes that may mean talking to people who have disrupted that peace in the first place,” he continued. “If the talking stops, the fighting won’t.”

Unlike other states, the Holy See does not pursue commercial interests, trade agreements or foreign investment. While its limited financial resources can constrain its activities, the absence of commercial interests, Archbishop Gallagher explained, gives the Holy See greater freedom in its diplomatic work.

He also highlighted the importance of the Holy See’s relationship with local Churches, whose networks of bishops, priests and communities can provide valuable information about developments on the ground, particularly during crises.

The Pope’s voice on the international stage

Archbishop Gallagher described the Pope as the Holy See’s chief diplomat, whose voice has a unique authority and reach.

“The Holy See does not possess weapons or infantry, divisions or battalions, but it does have the voice of the Holy Father, which cries out for the poor, the needy and the defenceless,” he said.

The responsibility of papal diplomats, he continued, is to amplify that voice and encourage states, leaders and people to listen and act upon it.

He recalled Pope Leo XIV’s first words following his election, when the new Pontiff spoke of a peace that was both “disarmed and disarming”.

Patience and presence in times of conflict

Turning to the practical work of diplomacy, Archbishop Gallagher emphasised the need for patience, recalling Cardinal Agostino Casaroli’s memoir The Martyrdom of Patience.

Diplomatic progress, he observed, is often slow and difficult to measure, even when the consequences of delay are immediate. “In so many situations time is measured not in hours or days or weeks, but in lives and in human suffering,” he said.

Referring to his recent visits to Kyiv and Moscow, he stressed that keeping the dream of peace alive is not enough, and that the goal must be for peace to flourish.

He also underlined the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in countries affected by conflict, citing the work of papal representatives in Syria and Iran.

Recalling his first appointment as Apostolic Nuncio, he noted that he had been sent to Burundi to succeed Archbishop Michael Courtney, who was shot and killed while carrying out his duties.”The Holy See seeks to be present to support the local Church and to manifest the solicitude of the Pope for all peoples, no matter what,” he said.

Defending international law and human dignity

Archbishop Gallagher reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to international law and multilateral institutions, warning against the erosion of a system based in law.

“A system based in law is the surest way to prevent the collapse of the international community into a logic of ‘might is right’,” he said.

While acknowledging the shortcomings of the United Nations, he maintained that the multilateral system, however much it may need reform, remains the best means yet devised to resolve disputes without bloodshed.

The Archbishop also outlined several priorities of Holy See diplomacy, including religious freedom, justice, education, integral human development, the protection of human life and care for creation.

Addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, he referred to Pope Leo XIV’s Encyclical Magnifica humanitas, stressing that the first question must always concern the consequences of AI for the human person.

“The individual, unique human person, gathered into families, communities, and societies, must remain at the centre of all politics and diplomacy, commerce and development,” he said.

Hope amid conflict

Concluding his address, Archbishop Gallagher acknowledged the frustration that can accompany diplomatic efforts, particularly when attempts to secure the liberation of civilians in war-torn countries or protect children from the effects of conflict are unsuccessful.

Nevertheless, he insisted that the Holy See’s diplomatic mission is sustained by Christian hope.

“Even when it seems that the dream of peace is being just about kept going through life support and intensive care, we do not lose hope,” he said.

Paying tribute to his colleagues in the Secretariat of State, he concluded: “One can never escape the feeling that more should be done but I am confident that we have done our small part in keeping the dream of peace alive for our own time.”

Source: Vatican News

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