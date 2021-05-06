Migration Bishop: Migrants and refugees enrich society not usurp our way of life

Speaking at a Vatican press conference, Bishop Paul McAleenan encourages Catholics to have a “heart open to the world” when engaging with migrants and refugees.

The press conference, to launch Pope Francis’ message for the 107th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, placed the focus on unity and togetherness – a move “towards an ever wider we“.

Bishop McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, points to three areas impacting on the human family in these times:

“The decision of the United Kingdom to reduce its aid budget compounds the suffering of the world’s poorest. Nations engaging in the arms trade bring endless misery to those in places of conflict. Our contribution to the climate emergency results in droughts, disasters and displacement thousands of miles away. Understanding the reasons for migration must include the acknowledgement that we are not blameless.”

He also sets out the Church’s stance on migrants and refugees:

“It opposes policies which seek to divide migrants and refugees into groups, some preferred and others rejected; agencies and charities on the south coast of England and in northern France provide material and moral support to those in greatest danger; liturgies celebrate the contribution of migrants to the Church and society; technology is employed to reach and embrace the undocumented during the current pandemic.

Bishop McAleenan concluded his intervention by upholding the equal dignity of migrants and refugees:

“With the Holy Father we encourage a widening of minds and hearts. Within the circle of our society, room should be made for everyone, including migrants and refugees who seek a home among us.”

The 107th World Day of Migrants and Refugees is celebrated on Sunday, 26 September 2021.

Intervention

You can read Bishop McAleenan’s full intervention:

We thank the Holy Father for his inspiration and leadership, and for today’s Message that encourages the Church in England and Wales as we engage with migrants and refugees.

To move ‘Towards an ever wider we’, our guiding principle should be the title of Chapter 4 in Fratelli Tutti, ‘A heart open to the world’. This heart knows that migrants and refugees do not come to usurp our way of life; instead it rejoices in how they can enrich our society.

Pope Francis draws our attention to the interconnectedness of humanity: my decisions and actions here affect others who are far away.

Three areas in particular directly affect the human family today. The decision of the United Kingdom to reduce its aid budget compounds the suffering of the world’s poorest. Nations engaging in the arms trade bring endless misery to those in places of conflict. Our contribution to the climate emergency results in droughts, disasters and displacement thousands of miles away.

Understanding the reasons for migration must include the acknowledgement that we are not blameless.

When someone’s home is on fire we are obliged to give them shelter, protection and help to start again. To achieve this the Church in England and Wales is engaged on different fronts; it opposes policies which seek to divide migrants and refugees into groups, some preferred and others rejected; agencies and charities on the south coast of England and in northern France provide material and moral support to those in greatest danger; liturgies celebrate the contribution of migrants to the Church and society; technology is employed to reach and embrace the undocumented during the current pandemic. The aim of the Church is to welcome, protect and promote all, knowing that human life and well-being are at risk, not national security.

National Governments may feel obliged to protect borders, to ensure that a country’s riches and resources are preserved for its citizens alone. The Acts of the Apostles readings in the Easter season insist that Christ’s saving act was for all people regardless of race, origin, or language.

The Church, led by the Spirit, proclaims that truth by helping the affected and afflicted and by promoting the equal dignity of migrants and refugees. With the Holy Father we encourage a widening of minds and hearts. Within the circle of our society, room should be made for everyone, including migrants and refugees who seek a home among us.