Bishop McAleenan comments on Epping protests

Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Bishops’ Conference’s Lead Bishop for Refugees and Migrants, has released a statement on the recent protests taking place in Epping outside an asylum hotel since last Thursday (17th July).

Hundreds of people were protesting against asylum seekers being housed in The Bell Hotel, Epping. A smaller group of people held a pro-refugee demonstration at the same time.

Police said the gathering of those opposing the housing of asylum seekers on Thursday was initially peaceful, but “selfish criminality and violence” began at 18:30 BST.

Police officers were injured during the clash and one man, Keith Silk, 33, appeared in court today (21st July), accused of violent disorder.

Over the weekend the protests continued and six people have been arrested.

Bishop Paul said “protests that spread hatred and fear, and which intimidate are not acceptable”

His full statement is below:

“It was disappointing to hear about the protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping over the weekend. While the right to protest peacefully is part of our democratic tradition, protests that spread hatred and fear, and which intimidate are not acceptable.

“We have seen before, including in last year’s attacks on hotels used for asylum accommodation, the dangerous consequences when fear is stirred up and exploited. Such actions do not reflect who we are as a society.

“We must remember that the individuals housed in that hotel are not faceless intruders, but people – human beings who have fled war, persecution and hardship in search of safety and dignity. Migrants are not objects to be sent back or spoken of as burdens; they are our brothers and sisters, deserving of compassion and our welcome.

“Alleged criminal acts must be investigated and follow due process and the rule of law. This is necessary for the common good of society and to prevent a cycle of violence developing.

“In the words of Pope Leo XIV: “No one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person”. We must not allow hatred or hostility to harden our hearts.”