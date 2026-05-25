Magnifica humanitas – Overview

Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical letter Magnifica humanitas offers powerful insights into the protection of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, recognising a profound epochal shift. It places the dignity of the human person at the centre as the criteria for guiding technical progress. The Church’s social teaching accompanies these transformations, pointing to the common good, solidarity and subsidiarity as the fundamental benchmarks for understanding and interpreting the transformation currently underway. It proposes, as an alternative to the culture of power and war, a civilisation of love founded on justice, dialogue and shared responsibility.

Here you can watch a video about the encyclical and read/download a series of infographics to guide you to a deeper understanding of Magnifica humanitas.

Infographics