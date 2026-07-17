Nuclear Weapons Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima to the World The campaign “Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima to the World”, is a global initiative marking the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in human history.  icon-home » Events » Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima ...

Every year, on 6 and 9 August, we remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In an increasingly fragile world, where the nuclear threat has once again become a tangible reality, this commemoration is not only a moment of mourning, but a genuine call to conscience.

The campaign “Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima to the World”, developed by Pax Christi International and the Hiroshima Coventry Club (Touro Project), is a global initiative marking the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in human history.

Inspired by the lantern ceremonies held each year in Hiroshima, the campaign invites communities around the world to organise local commemorative events using traditional lanterns as symbols of remembrance, peace, hope, and nuclear disarmament.

Pax Christi Events

Online

Wednesday 6th August, 8.00pm

Vigil for peace alongside AFP and Christian CND.

register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/iV-sqhVbSBGYhAll4cE_3w

In real life events, in alphabetical order…



Abingdon

Thursday 6 August, 7.00pm

St Ethelwold’s House, 30 East St Helen St, OX14 5EB

Hiroshima Ceremony, followed by lantern floating.



St. Alban’s

Sunday 9 August, 3.00pm

St. Alban’s Cathedral, next to the Peace Pillar in Sumpter Yard.

15 – 20 minute prayers for peace with the ringing of the Cathedral bells.



Birmingham

Saturday 1 August,11.00am – 12.00noon

Cathedral Square (Pigeon Park),

Hiroshima Day Commemoration.



Wednesday 5 August, all day.

St. Chad’s Cathedral, B4 6EU

Hiroshima Memorial Exhibition



Coventry

Thursday 6 August, 6.00pm – 7.00pm

Coventry Cathedral.

Service for Hiroshima Day.



Leeds

Sunday 9 August, gather at 10.30 am for a start at11.00 am

Park Sq, Leeds, LS1 2ND (south side of the Headrow near Leeds Town Hall)

Annual commemoration of 1945 atomic bombings.



Liverpool

6th August 10.30am

St John’s gardens Liverpool 3 .

Led by Merseyside CND with the Lord Mayor



9th August 2pm.

St Luke’s, Leece Street, Liverpool.

Commemoration of Nagasaki atomic bombing

Led by Merseyside Pax Christi



London

Thursday 6 August, 11.00am 1.00pm

outside Westminster Cathedral.

vigil for Hiroshima Day.



Sunday 9 August, 4.00pm

Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Cheyne Row, SW3 5HS

Service commemorating the life and witness of Franz Jägerstätter.

Download

Pax Christi International have produced a booklet providing all the details about the campaign, its preparatory stages, and how to take part actively, including instructions on how to craft your own lantern by hand.