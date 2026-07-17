The campaign “Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima to the World”, is a global initiative marking the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
Every year, on 6 and 9 August, we remember the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In an increasingly fragile world, where the nuclear threat has once again become a tangible reality, this commemoration is not only a moment of mourning, but a genuine call to conscience.
The campaign “Lanterns for Peace: from Hiroshima to the World”, developed by Pax Christi International and the Hiroshima Coventry Club (Touro Project), is a global initiative marking the anniversary of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
Inspired by the lantern ceremonies held each year in Hiroshima, the campaign invites communities around the world to organise local commemorative events using traditional lanterns as symbols of remembrance, peace, hope, and nuclear disarmament.
Online
Wednesday 6th August, 8.00pm
Vigil for peace alongside AFP and Christian CND.
register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/iV-sqhVbSBGYhAll4cE_3w
In real life events, in alphabetical order…
Abingdon
Thursday 6 August, 7.00pm
St Ethelwold’s House, 30 East St Helen St, OX14 5EB
Hiroshima Ceremony, followed by lantern floating.
St. Alban’s
Sunday 9 August, 3.00pm
St. Alban’s Cathedral, next to the Peace Pillar in Sumpter Yard.
15 – 20 minute prayers for peace with the ringing of the Cathedral bells.
Birmingham
Saturday 1 August,11.00am – 12.00noon
Cathedral Square (Pigeon Park),
Hiroshima Day Commemoration.
Wednesday 5 August, all day.
St. Chad’s Cathedral, B4 6EU
Hiroshima Memorial Exhibition
Coventry
Thursday 6 August, 6.00pm – 7.00pm
Coventry Cathedral.
Service for Hiroshima Day.
Leeds
Sunday 9 August, gather at 10.30 am for a start at11.00 am
Park Sq, Leeds, LS1 2ND (south side of the Headrow near Leeds Town Hall)
Annual commemoration of 1945 atomic bombings.
Liverpool
6th August 10.30am
St John’s gardens Liverpool 3 .
Led by Merseyside CND with the Lord Mayor
9th August 2pm.
St Luke’s, Leece Street, Liverpool.
Commemoration of Nagasaki atomic bombing
Led by Merseyside Pax Christi
London
Thursday 6 August, 11.00am 1.00pm
outside Westminster Cathedral.
vigil for Hiroshima Day.
Sunday 9 August, 4.00pm
Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Cheyne Row, SW3 5HS
Service commemorating the life and witness of Franz Jägerstätter.
Pax Christi International have produced a booklet providing all the details about the campaign, its preparatory stages, and how to take part actively, including instructions on how to craft your own lantern by hand.