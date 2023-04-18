King Charles III Coronation

King Charles III's coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. During the ceremony, the King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
May God bless His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort, preserve them both in health of mind and body and grant them every grace and blessing now and for the years to come.Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski have encouraged Catholics to take part in volunteering activities on Coronation Bank Holiday Monday, 8 May.