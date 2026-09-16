The Joint Bioethics Committee for the Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of England and Wales, Scotland and Ireland has been established to support the work of the episcopal conferences in the field of bioethics. Its mandate is focused on advising, formulating positions, and commenting on evolving and emerging matters in bioethics, including but not limited to advancements in biotechnology, beginning‑of‑life, and end‑of‑life issues, in a clear, coherent, and timely manner.

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