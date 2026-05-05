Anscombe Library

The Anscombe Bioethics Centre produced an acclaimed body of research. Despite its closure, this rich repository of digital resources can be found on these pages for the use of the Catholic community and wider society in perpetuity.

The Bishops remain grateful for the work that the Centre carried out from its founding in 1977 – work which has had a hugely positive impact on the field of bioethics. They are also grateful to the staff that served the Centre under the directorship of Professor David Albert Jones, and former staff who served the Centre since its inception at the impetus of the late Professor Luke Gormally.