Sycamore Prayer Course

Pope Francis has asked that 2024 be a ‘Year of Prayer’, as a preparatory year for the Jubilee Year of 2025. This short Sycamore course about prayer, with five sessions, can be run in your parish or community, in person or with a remote group.

Sycamore is an informal course about the Christian faith and its relevance for life today. It gives you space to meet other people, share ideas, explore your beliefs, and think about questions that really matter.

Below are five sessions about Christian prayer and the adventure of the spiritual life. For those who are just beginning, and also for those who have been praying a long time! These sessions can help your parish or community enter into the Year of Prayer in 2024, as a preparation for the Jubilee Year of 2025.

The Power of Prayer

What is prayer? Does prayer make a difference? How to pray.

Film 8 in Series: click here to view

Praying with the Bible

What is the bible? Can we trust the bible? How the bible can change your life.

Film 6 in Series: click here to view

How To Pray

The amazing adventure of prayer. Four basic ways of praying. Prayers and devotions to help you through the day.

Film 19 in Series: click here to view

Prayer in The Mass

The meaning of the Mass. The Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Film 15 in Series: click here to view

Mercy and Mission

Forgiveness and the Sacrament of Confession. Healing and the Sacrament of the Sick. Christian mission and the call to share our faith.

Film 16 in Series: click here to view

