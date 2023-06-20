Ukraine Historic visit to Ukraine Welcome Centre on World Refugee Day 2023 CBCEW » International » Countries » Historic visit to Ukraine Welcome C... Ukraine » »

On Tuesday 20 June 2023, Rt. Reverend Kenneth Nowakowski, Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (Diocese) of the Holy Family in London welcomed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Bankov to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in Exile and the Ukrainian Welcome Centre in the heart of London. The historic visit coincided with World Refugee Day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

The Ukrainian Welcome Centre (UWC) is a partnership initiative between the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London and the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB). Designed to help Ukrainian nationals arriving in Great Britain after being displaced by Russia’s war against their country, UWC is a point of contact for all essential information for arrival, settling and long-term living in the UK as well as a social hub helping Ukrainians stay connected to their culture and heritage. The Centre is headquartered on the premises of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair. The Centre was officially opened by His Majesty King Charles III and the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in November 2022.

During the visit Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of State Cleverly and State Secretary Bankov met with staff and volunteers at the UWC and some of the recently arrived Ukrainian citizens who are attending English language classes offered by the Centre, among the many other services provided.

The Welcome Centre also has a fully operational website that provides useful information for those arriving or those looking to support them.

ukrainianwelcomecentre.org

