End of Life Advance Decisions and Statements

Many of us are concerned with how decisions are made about our medical care and treatment, in the event that we lose capacity to make those decisions due to illness or injury. Thinking through such situations in advance can be difficult but it can also bring peace of mind, both to patients and to their loved ones who care for them, to plan in case decisions need to be made on their behalf.

This toolkit, that was originally produced for the Anscombe Bioethics Centre, is designed to help you find the best tool available under the law in England and Wales, to ensure that decisions are made in the best possible manner in case of loss of capacity.

It has been designed in accordance with Catholic moral values, but can be used by people of all faiths and none. People should think about these issues in conversation with their loved ones, chaplains, and with medical professionals.

Downloads

Here you can download three PDF documents that you may find useful.