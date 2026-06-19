Footer Electronic Complaint Form for the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (DUAA) A form to allow users to raise an electronic complaint about the use of Data under the Data Act 2025 (DUAA)  icon-home » Contact and Legal » Electronic Complaint Form for the D...

This form allows you to raise concerns about how The Catholic Trust for England and Wales handles your personal data under the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR) and Data Protection Act 2018, as amended by the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. We will acknowledge your complaint within 30 days and respond as soon as possible.

Your personal information provided in this form will only be used to process your complaint and will be handled in accordance with our privacy policy.