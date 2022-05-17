Day for Life 2022

Sunday, 19 June 2022

Do not cast me off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength is spent.

Psalm 71:9

The COVID pandemic highlighted the desperate plight of many older people, especially those in care homes and those struggling with long-term chronic conditions such as dementia.

They carried the highest burden which included prolonged isolation, the distress for families being unable to visit, delayed medical interventions and tragic, isolated, deaths followed by shortened, minimal, funeral rites. Many family members and friends continue to bear the wound of deep grief which hurts and is still in need of healing.

Catechesis on Old Age

