Ukraine Churches in England call for an end to war in Ukraine CBCEW » International » Countries » Churches in England call for an end... Ukraine » »

Presidents of Churches Together in England (CTE) have appealed for ‘the immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of invading forces and the observance of the Geneva Conventions.’

They have also called upon ‘churches everywhere to campaign for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, and to proclaim the dignity of every human life, whatever its nationality.

Speaking on behalf of the CTE Forum, the broadest gathering of churches and Christian organisations in England, comprising 52 national member churches, Christian organisations and intermediate ecumenical bodies, they commended the ‘extraordinary efforts of countries neighbouring Ukraine in receiving refugees’ and have called upon the UK and the whole of Europe to follow this example.

CTE Forum is meeting in Swanwick on 14 – 16 March 2022, where the Ukrainian crisis is being discussed as an urgent priority alongside its planned programme considering ‘Reconciling Hope — A Broken Church for a Broken World’.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols is one of the four Presidents of CTE, along with Archbishop Justin Welby, Bishop Tedroy Powell and Archbishop Nikitas.

Full Statement

‘As 300 delegates from 52 national Member Churches, numerous Christian organisations and ecumenical bodies from across England, we call for the immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of invading forces and the observance of the Geneva Conventions.

‘In this holy season of Lent, we call upon churches everywhere to campaign for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, and to proclaim the dignity of every human life, whatever its nationality.

‘We welcome and commend the extraordinary efforts of countries neighbouring Ukraine in receiving refugees from the war and call on the UK and the whole of Europe to follow their example. We support every measure to protect the most vulnerable.

‘We commit ourselves to pray for the nations of Russia and Ukraine, our own Government and people, and for all who find themselves refugees, or bereaved, wounded or destitute. May Christ have mercy upon our world.’