Christ on the streets of London

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Adoremus National Eucharistic Congress 2026

On Saturday, 10 October, thousands of pilgrims will gather in London to celebrate, worship, and bear witness to the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.

Adoremus, the name given to the National Eucharistic Congresses that periodically take place in England and Wales, is an invitation to Catholics, from the Bishops, to come together to renew their devotion to the Eucharistic Lord.

There are two main strands. In London, there will be a representative gathering of the Church with bishops, priests, and people. No less important is how Adoremus is marked in Catholic parishes across England and Wales. Local Masses, processions of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Hours will unite these local events with the national gathering.

Live steaming from the London event will be made available to encourage remote participation.

One of the highlights is sure to be the procession of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament from Southwark’s St George’s Cathedral to Westminster Cathedral – two of London’s iconic Catholic churches. The procession will cross the River Thames from south to north and follow a 3.3-mile route that will take around 90 minutes to complete.

Timeline for the day

The Congress will officially open with the ‘Adoration Mass’ in St George’s Cathedral at 12pm noon celebrated by Archbishop John Wilson, the Archbishop of Southwark.

After Mass, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP will give a keynote address on ‘The Eucharist: Our sacrament of hope in dark times’.

The Eucharistic Procession to Westminster Cathedral will follow lunch at 3pm.

At 5pm, Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, will preside over Solemn Benediction prior to the 6pm Mass.

The day promises multiple opportunities for prayer and worship, inside and outside the two cathedrals, and as night draws in, there will be Holy Hours in Westminster Cathedral at 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm led by the youth ministry teams of Westminster, Southwark and CYMFed – the Catholic Youth Ministry Federation.

Adoremus will also feature an all-night vigil in Westminster Cathedral from 11pm to 5am before the Congress Closing Mass at 6am on Sunday 11 October.

Archbishop Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, said:

“I am delighted that Adoremus is coming to London. These celebrations are always a source of great joy, bringing the Church in England and Wales together around Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. The procession with the Blessed Sacrament from St. George’s Cathedral, Southwark, to Westminster Cathedral will be a powerful witness to London and beyond and the vigil of prayer through the night will be a time of silent intercession and reflection. I shall be in Rome with the Holy Father during the celebration, where I shall be praying for all those taking part, that Adoremus will be a time of grace and blessing, a time of fervent intercession for the gifts of hope and peace.”

Archbishop John Wilson, Archbishop of Southwark, said:

“As Catholics, we joyfully proclaim that the Lord Jesus is risen and truly present in the Most Holy Eucharist. In the Blessed Sacrament, Jesus Christ, true God and true man, is the same Lord who walked the roads of Galilee and now reigns in glory with the Father. Yet, because he loves us, he still walks amongst us. As we joyfully walk with him through the streets of London, I pray that many will recognise his presence, encounter his love, and be drawn into a deeper relationship with him.”

Find out more by visiting: cbcew.org.uk/adoremus-2026

National Eucharistic Congresses

Adoremus is the name given to the National Eucharistic Congresses that periodically take place in England and Wales. In 2024, Adoremus took place at Oscott College on the outskirts of Birmingham. In 2018, Adoremus took place in Liverpool.

Background

Eucharist

More commonly known as ‘The Mass’. The Second Vatican Council describes the Eucharist as the source and summit of the Christian life. Bread and wine are offered in thanksgiving by the priest in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass which becomes the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. For more see: Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1407.

Blessed Sacrament

The name given to the Body of Christ consecrated at the Mass/Eucharist which is kept in the tabernacle (a large ornate container in a prominent position within the church building). This means in Catholic churches we have the Real Presence of Jesus. The tabernacle containing the Blessed Sacrament has central place in the church and is a focus of prayer and devotion. For more see: Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1418.

Adoration

The Blessed Sacrament is placed in something called a monstrance which means it is then visible for people to adore and pray before. This we call Adoration. We can look at the Eucharist, pray, and adore the real presence of Jesus. For more see: Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1418.

Holy Hour

A focused time of prayer and adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. Sometimes this is simply in silence, but it can also be a guided time of prayer with hymns and scripture readings. Resources for Holy Hours.

Real Presence

This is the phrase we use to speak about the presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. We believe that in the Mass, the bread and wine truly become the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, His real presence amongst us. For more see: Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1413.

All-night vigil

An extended time of adoration, prayer, worship and silence before the Blessed Sacrament. It is an ancient way of spending time with Jesus in the Eucharist both in worship and in intercession for the needs of the Church and the world.

Westminster Cathedral

The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood is often better known as Westminster Cathedral. It is the seat of the Archbishop of Westminster and the Mother Church of the Diocese of Westminster.

St George’s Cathedral

Not to be mistaken with Southwark Cathedral (Anglican), St George’s Cathedral is the seat of the Archbishop of Southwark and the Mother Church of the Archdiocese of Southwark.