Archbishop Longley welcomes Pilgrims to Adormeus at Oscott

Welcome to Adoremus at Oscott – and welcome to Birmingham. It is a great joy to welcome all the clergy, Religious and parishioners representing the dioceses of England and Wales. Thank you for the long journeys that you have made this morning to come together at Oscott for this important day of prayer – to be close to Our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament and united with one another.

Many of us were together in Liverpool for the last Adoremus. We were blessed with a wonderful weekend of prayer, reflection and adoration – and a memorable Blessed Sacrament procession in the rain. Let’s pray that the weather will be a little kinder for us today.

It is great opportunity for us to deepen our love for the Lord who is always present to us in the Eucharist – and especially during this Year of Prayer in preparation for the Holy Year of 2025. Today’s feast of the Holy Cross also reminds us that the Eucharist unites is with Our Lord’s sacrifice on the cross – and we pray for all those who suffer at this time because of the terrible conflicts and wars that we are witnessing around the world.

From this hillside where St Mary’s College is built you can see beyond the city of Birmingham the Lickey Hills. In 2010 Pope Benedict came to Cofton Park in those hills to beatify St John Henry Newman. Cardinal Newman visited Oscott many times and he preached his famous Second Spring Sermon for the pulpit inn the College Chapel.

We ask for St John Henry’s prayers for our day together. His motto Heart speaks unto heart encourages us to open our hearts to the Lord and to be at one with each other in prayers and adoration.

✠ Archbishop Bernard Longley