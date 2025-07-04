Catholic school community organisers meet Pope Leo XIV

In a remarkable affirmation of faith-inspired civic engagement, a delegation from Citizens UK including a number of Catholic school community organisers, were welcomed at the Vatican by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV during the General Audience on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

The visit marks a significant moment in the journey of an initiative around Called to Action, a toolkit launched in 2024 to support Catholic schools and colleges in living out the principles of Catholic Social Teaching through community organising.

The toolkit, developed by Citizens UK in partnership with Catholic school organisers from member institutions, aims to place the dignity of the human person, solidarity, and the common good at the heart of Catholic education in a practical and lived-out sense.

The journey to this meeting started 18 months ago, when the organisers began planning the initial conference and toolkit launch. The group decided to approach Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, who was attending, with an “ask”. It was a hope and dream to establish a dialogue with the Holy Father.

Student organisers at the launch asked Cardinal Nichols to hand-deliver a letter to Pope Francis. The Cardinal agreed and personally delivered the request to the Vatican in summer 2024. An invite from the Pope arrived in early 2025.

Following the death of Pope Francis and the election of Pope Leo XIV, the delegation were pleased to hear their invitation was still valid.

To the delegation’s great joy, their presence was acknowledged during the General Audience, where Pope Leo XIV offered “special greetings to the members of Citizens UK Catholic movement.” The organisers were later able to present the Pope with a copy of Called to Action and other symbolic gifts from the schools. His Holiness graciously signed photographs and items, which will now be displayed in the schools as a reminder of the visit.

Pope Leo was also presented with a copy of Not Only with Words, a report which tells the story of parishes in Citizens UK who have also been community organising to live out the Church’s teaching on social justice and Synodality, The report, produced by the Centre for Theology and Community, includes a foreword by Cardinal Nichols encouraging more Catholic parishes to engage in this work.

One of the organisers, Andy Lewis, who is deputy headteacher at St Bonaventure’s, East London said:

“This meeting is a powerful endorsement of our work in Catholic schools. To hear our actions affirmed at the highest level of the Church was deeply moving and a testament to what is possible when Catholic Social Teaching is not only taught, but lived. It was a day we will never forget.”

The group’s time in Rome also included visits to significant Catholic churches and basilicas, including the tomb of Pope Francis at Santa Maria Maggiore. It made the pilgrimage a spiritually rich and memorable experience all round, as true pilgrims in the Jubilee Year. The days were termed a ‘Summit of Hope’ as organisers met and shared stories and ideas.

Thomas, a student from Wimbledon College said: “Pope Leo had a kind smile for everyone. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d take part in anything like this. It has really strengthened my faith and desire to share that loving kindness with others.”

Lily, a student from St Thomas More Catholic High School said: “It was a faith-enriching, once-in-a-lifetime event that I will never forget.”

Ariana, a student from St Antony’s Primacy School said: “It was awe-inspiring and it encourages me to have a stronger relationship with God and with others… we are one community no matter where in the world we are.”

The delegation included young organisers and staff from St Antony’s Primary School, St Bonaventure’s (both East London), St Thomas More Catholic High School (North Tyneside), Cardinal Newman College (Brighton), Greyfriars Catholic School (Oxford), and Wimbledon College (Merton).

This moment signals a renewed energy and commitment to embedding the principles of Catholic Social Teaching and community organising and leadership in Catholic schools across England and Wales with the support of Citizens UK. Planning is already underway to expand the Called to Action programme, with a growing network of schools and dioceses expressing interest and a follow up conference in 2026.

