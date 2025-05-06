Cardinal Vincent Nichols’ Pre-Conclave Reflections

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster and President of the Bishops’ Conference, is one of three English Cardinals who will take part in the Conclave to elect the next Pope.

In this short reflection, recorded just before leaving for the Casa Santa Marta where the Cardinals stay, His Eminence talks about the richness of the General Congregations – the twelve pre-conclave meetings of the Cardinals – how the qualities of Saints Peter and Paul provide many of the necessary characteristics to guide a new Pope, and how he will feel when those famous words “Extra Omnes” are proclaimed and the doors of the Sistine Chapel are closed to the outside world.

Cardinal Nichols:

“I’ll be full of wonder at the beauty of Michelangelo’s art, but also expecting it to prompt in me an openness to God, a thankfulness at the wonder of the faith that we have, and a reinforcing of the hope that all of this – Michelangelo’s work too – is the work of the Holy spirit, who is the Lord and giver of life.”