Conclave White smoke heralds a new Pope Vatican » White smoke heralds a new Pope Conclave » »

Just after 5 pm UK time, white smoke billowed out of the temporary smokestack installed on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, heralding the news that a new Pope had been elected – the cardinals had chosen the 267th Pope.

The identity of the man chosen as Supreme Pontiff to be spiritual leader of the global Catholic Church will not be known for almost an hour.

The successful candidate will have been asked, “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?” When he gives his agreement he is then asked what name he will choose as Pope. This agreement and choice is then signed and, assuming that the person is already a bishop, he immediately becomes Bishop of Rome.

The cardinals then hold a short ceremony with prayer, reading the Scriptures and a time for the electors to offer their congratulations to the new Pope.

They will then sing the Te Deum, “Thee, O God, we praise”, and process out of the chapel.

Before appearing on the balcony to be announced to the world, the new Bishop of Rome will stop at the Pauline Chapel to pray in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

The announcement of a new Pope on the central loggia of St Peter’s, also known as the Loggia of the Blessings, will be made by the protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, 73-year-old French Cardinal Dominique Mamberti. His Eminence will announce in Latin “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam” (I announce to you a great joy: We have a Pope!).