Apostolic Nuncio calls for the People of God to unite in prayer ahead of Conclave

His Excellency Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, has given a homily in Westminster Cathedral ahead of the Conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor.

Speaking at the Mass of the Holy Spirit, on Tuesday, 6 May, His Excellency asserts that the faithful should be united in prayer at this historic time for the Cardinal electors:

“Let us pray that the Cardinal electors welcome the action of the Holy Spirit to identify the guide that the Church needs in this moment.”

Archbishop Maury Buendía also highlights the character traits needed in the 266th Successor of St Peter:

“The new Pope must be a man of God, a man of the People, wise, with governing experience, pastoral impetus and diplomatic finesse.”

Mass of the Holy Spirit at the beginning of the Conclave

Westminster Cathedral, 6 May 2025

I am very pleased to be present with you today at Westminster Cathedral. I arrive from Buckfast Abbey, where all the Bishops of England and Wales are reunited for the General Meeting of the Episcopal Conference. I bring to you their greetings and the petition of your prayers for the election of the new Pope, as all the People of God are called to be associated through prayer in this particular circumstance.

The Readings we have just proclaimed are those given by the Church in the Lectionary for today, and they so happily resonate with this Mass of the Holy Spirit. The first, taken from the Acts of the Apostles, refers us to the announcement of the kerygma made by Saint Stephen protomartyr, “Full of the Holy Spirit”, recriminating the Pharisees and the elders of the People for “resisting the Holy Spirit”, persecuting the Prophets and murdering Our Lord: that provoked his own lapidation, as we have heard. The truth is not always very welcome!

During his pontificate, Pope Francis highlighted an inclusive, merciful and compassionate Church, particularly towards marginalised or discriminated groups. His Successor will have to continue this path, incorporating the younger generations to whom, especially in Western countries, the faith has not been transmitted.

Pope Francis’ Successor will inherit a complex set of challenges, shaped by evolving global and ecclesial dynamics as well as many other tasks, like working for peace and harmony among Countries and Civilizations – but we must never forget that guaranteeing the unity in charity of the Church is the specific charism of St. Peter’s Successor!

Let us pray that the Cardinal electors welcome the action of the Holy Spirit to identify the guide that the Church needs in this moment. Not infrequently, strongly charismatic Pontiffs have been succeeded by other more institutional ones, who have channelled the contribution of their beloved Predecessors and shaped the future of the Church, as St. Paul VI did in recent times after St. John XXIII by bringing the Second Vatican Council to a fruitful conclusion and application. The new Pope must be a man of God, a man of the People, wise, with governing experience, pastoral impetus and diplomatic finesse.

Before continuing this Eucharistic celebration where Christ gives us “the bread of life”: He himself, as remembered by the Gospel of today, let us ask the intercession of Our Lady the Virgin Mary, Mother of God and of the Church, so that all the Cardinals who tomorrow will enter in the Conclave, as at in a new Pentecost, receive the illumination of the Holy Spirit to elect the Successor of Saint Peter that the World and the Church needs at this time. Amen.

H.E. Mons. Miguel Maury Buendía

Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain

