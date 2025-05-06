Conclave 12th General Congregation focuses on necessary qualities for a future Pope Vatican » 12th General Congregation focuses o... Conclave » »

The day before the beginning of the Conclave, the twelfth and final General Congregation of Cardinals focuses on various qualities important for a future Pope, including being a shepherd, bridgebuilder, and promoter of reform.

On Tuesday morning, 6 May, the day before the beginning of the Conclave, 173 Cardinals, including 130 Cardinal electors, participated in the twelfth General Congregation, explained Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, during a subsequent briefing with journalists.

As always, he noted, the Congregation began at 9am with a moment of prayer. There were 26 interventions, addressing a wide range of topics.

For instance, discussion focused on the reforms of Pope Francis that need to be carried forward: legislation on abuse, economic issues, the Roman Curia, synodality, work for peace, and care for creation.

The theme of communion was emphasized as a calling for the new Pope to be a Pontifex, a builder of bridges, a shepherd, a master of humanity, and the face of a Samaritan Church.

In times of war, violence, and deep polarization, it was said, there is a need for a Pope of mercy, synodality, and hope.

There was discussion of Canon Law and the power of the Pope, of divisions and the role of cardinals in the Church, of the proximity of the Solemnity of Christ the King and the World Day of the Poor – which should be considered together – and of the need for meetings of the College of Cardinals during Consistories.

Other topics included Christian initiation and formation as missionary acts, the memory of the witness of martyrs of the faith in areas of conflict and where religious freedom is limited, and the urgent issue of climate change.

The topic of the date of Easter, the Council of Nicaea, and ecumenical dialogue was also mentioned.

Bruni also explained that the Ring of the Fisherman has been made void, and that an appeal was read to the parties involved in various conflicts for a permanent ceasefire and negotiations, calling for a just and lasting peace.

The Congregation concluded at 12:30pm, and Bruni confirmed that no further General Congregations are scheduled.

Details regarding schedule

The Director of the Holy See Press Office also explained some concrete details regarding the schedule.

Tomorrow morning, there will be the Mass the Mass pro eligendo Pontifice. Then at 3:45pm, the Cardinals will be transported from Casa Santa Marta to the Apostolic Palace in choir dress for the entrance into the Conclave.

On Thursday morning, at 7:45am, the Cardinals will depart from Santa Marta to the Apostolic Palace, and at 8:15 AM, they will celebrate Mass and Lauds in the Pauline Chapel. Afterward, at 9:15 AM, there will be mid-morning prayer in the Sistine Chapel and they will begin voting.

He clarified that possible timing for smoke could be roughly after 10:30am if there were to be white smoke, and after 12:00pm.

Then at 12:30pm, they return to Santa Marta for lunch.

That afternoon, at 3:45pm, they will return to the Apostolic Palace and will resume voting in the Sistine Chapel at 4:30pm.

For afternoon votes, Bruni noted that possible smoke could appear after 5:30pm, if there were white smoke, otherwise around 7:00pm.

At the conclusion of the votes, there were will be Vespers in the Sistine Chapel, and at 7:30pm, they will return to Santa Marta.

[All times mentioned are Local Rome Time]

Source: vaticannews.va