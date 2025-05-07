Pope Cardinal Re: United in prayer before the Conclave, we ask the Holy Spirit for guidance Vatican » Cardinal Re: United in prayer befor... Conclave » »

On Wednesday morning, 7 May, in Saint Peter’s Basilica the Mass for the Election of the Roman Pontiff took place with the Cardinals and over five thousand faithful in attendance. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the celebration, saying that in a special way “we feel united with the entire People of God in their sense of faith, love for the Pope and confident expectation.”

Recalling the reading in the Acts of the Apostles how after Christ’s ascension into heaven all were united and persevering in prayer together with Mary, the Mother of Jesus, the Cardinal said in his homily that all gathered here are praying together as well just a few hours before the start of the Conclave, “under the gaze of Our Lady beside the altar, in this Basilica which rises above the tomb of the Apostle Peter.”

United in faith and prayer

Cardinal Re explained that at this celebration we invoke the help of the Holy Spirit, asking for “his light and strength so that the Pope elected may be he whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult, complex, and troubled turning point in history.”

“To pray, by invoking the Holy Spirit, is the only right and proper attitude to take as the Cardinal electors prepare to undertake an act of the highest human and ecclesial responsibility and to make a choice of exceptional importance. This is a human act for which every personal consideration must be set aside, keeping in mind and heart only the God of Jesus Christ and the good of the Church and of humanity.”

Love that knows no limits

As proclaimed in the Gospel reading during the celebration, Cardinal Re recalled how Jesus calls on everyone to love one another as He has loved them, even to the point of laying down one’s life, a message of boundless love that the Lord calls a “new” commandment.

“The love that Jesus reveals knows no limits and must characterise the thoughts and actions of all his disciples, who must always show authentic love in their behaviour and commit themselves to building a new civilisation, what Paul VI called the “civilisation of love.” Love is the only force capable of changing the world.”

Call to fraternal love and communion

Continuing in his homily, Cardinal Re recalled how the readings proclaimed during the celebration call us to fraternal love, mutual help, ecclesial communion and universal human fraternity. And a key task of every successor of Peter is fostering communion in all forms: “communion of all Christians with Christ; communion of the Bishops with the Pope; communion of the Bishops among themselves…entirely directed towards communion among persons, peoples and cultures.”

Unity in diversity

The readings also remind us about the duty “to maintain the unity of the Church on the path traced out by Christ to the Apostles.” This unity of the Church “is willed by Christ,” he explained, a unity that is strong and marked by “profound communion in diversity, provided that full fidelity to the Gospel is maintained.”

“Each Pope continues to embody Peter and his mission and thus represents Christ on earth; he is the rock on which the Church is built (cf. Mt 16:18). The election of a new Pope is not a simple succession of persons. The election of a new Pope is always the Apostle Peter who returns.”

United in prayer

As the Cardinal electors cast their votes in the Sistine Chapel, Cardinal Re urged everyone to pray that the Holy Spirit, “who in the last hundred years has given us a series of truly holy and great Pontiffs, will give us a new Pope according to God’s heart for the good of the Church and of humanity.”

“May we pray for “a Pope who knows how best to awaken the consciences of all and awaken the moral and spiritual energies in today’s society” that “tends to forget God.””

The Cardinal remarked how the world expects much from the Church in safeguarding the “fundamental human and spiritual values” that human coexistence and future generations depend upon.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church, intercede with her maternal intercession, so that the Holy Spirit will enlighten the minds of the Cardinal electors and help them agree on the Pope that our time needs.” Source: vaticannews.va