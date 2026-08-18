Cardinal Pizzaballa in Taybeh: Evil does not have absolute power

On Saturday, 15 August 2026, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa told the Christian community of Taybeh that faith in God enables Christians to preserve life and hope even in the most difficult circumstances, stressing that the power of evil is not absolute.

“I may not have answers at the human and worldly level, but I believe in God. And I am certain that, in Him, we can continue to give birth to life, even here in Taybeh,” Pizzaballa said during Mass for the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Latin Church of Christ the Redeemer in Taybeh.

The Mass was concelebrated by parish priest Father Bashar Fawadleh and Father Davide Meli, and attended by members of the parish community.

Welcoming the Patriarch at the beginning of the Mass, Father Bashar said Taybeh received him “among his people and in his home,” describing his presence as that of a father standing beside his children in difficult times. He said the Patriarch’s presence reminded the community that it was not alone and that the Church stands with its children, carrying with them “the cross and the hope of this land.”

In his homily, Pizzaballa reflected on the readings for the Feast of the Assumption, particularly the woman and the dragon in the Book of Revelation. He said the passage shows that, however powerful evil may appear, its power is not absolute. The woman, he noted, represents the Church in general and the Virgin Mary in particular.

Pizzaballa described the Feast of the Assumption as “a fruit of the Resurrection” and said Mary teaches Christians to look at reality “with divine eyes,” rather than according to human calculations. He connected this message directly to Taybeh, urging its people to remain rooted in faith and hope even when circumstances make the future appear difficult or impossible.

The Patriarch also affirmed the Church’s commitment to Taybeh and its Christian presence.

“We will continue to do everything within our power to preserve the ecclesial presence here, at every level throughout the Holy Land,” he said.

But he stressed that preserving Christian presence also requires guarding the heart from fear, despair and the effects of difficult circumstances.

“We must also learn from the Virgin Mary how to guard our hearts, because this situation can contaminate our hearts. And if our hearts become contaminated, the ‘dragon’ has won,” he said.

“But we want to remain a community that gives birth to life, without giving up or abandoning our rights, our right to life. So be courageous. Do not be afraid.”

Pizzaballa said he closely follows developments in Taybeh through regular messages and updates from Father Bashar, expressing his appreciation for the parish priest’s service and daily follow-up. He stressed, however, that monitoring developments must be accompanied by action and pastoral presence.

The visit comes amid an Israeli military order issued last July declaring the “Taybeh and Rimon area” a closed military zone and prohibiting the entry and presence of Israelis and foreigners. The designated area includes parts of Taybeh’s built-up area, agricultural lands and religious and heritage sites.

The order has also raised questions about access to Taybeh by pilgrims, visitors, journalists, volunteers and other foreigners. Its wording does not explicitly clarify whether the stated exceptions apply to Israelis residing in settlements or outposts within or around the closed area, leaving part of its scope in need of official clarification.

Pizzaballa said what is happening in Taybeh is increasingly known beyond the town, adding: “Your example is important, that we continue as a Christian voice in the midst of this very complex situation.”

At the end of the Mass, he prayed that the intercession of the Virgin Mary would accompany Taybeh’s families and mothers, and that the town would remain “a place and a locus of joy and life.”

Following the Mass, Pizzaballa met with parishioners and spoke with them, reaffirming the Church’s closeness to Taybeh and its people.

Source: Latin Patriarchate / Sanad Sahelia / Nabd El-Haya