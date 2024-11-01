Cardinal calls for Catholics to pray to uphold the dignity of human life

Bishops’ Holy Hour: 5:30pm on Wednesday, 13 November

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has called for Catholics in England and Wales to join him, and the Bishops of our countries, to pause for an hour at 5:30pm on Wednesday, 13 November to pray for the dignity of human life.

On that day, the Bishops will pause for an hour in the middle of their autumn plenary meeting to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament for a holy hour in light of the bill passing through the UK parliament that seeks to legalise assisted suicide.

This bill, proposed by MP Kim Leadbeater, will receive its Second Reading with a vote, on Friday, 29 November 2024. It is important we take prayerful, compassionate action before this time.

“We offer our prayers this holy hour for the dignity of human life,” said Cardinal Nichols. “In particular our focus is on the end of life and praying together in front of the Blessed Sacrament that assisted suicide will not become law in our lands. This would greatly diminish the importance and innate value of every human person, akin to saying that our life is not a gift of God. Instead we would be asserting that life is our own possession to do with as we choose. But we are far more important than that. We are a gift of God – a gift that is freely given. Then, when God is ready, we are called back to Him.”

Value of every person

During this holy hour, Cardinal Nichols wants us to pray that hearts and minds will be open to God’s truth about the value, importance, and beauty of every human person.

“We pray passionately that we will not take a step in legislation that promotes a so-called ‘right to die’,” he said. “That will quite likely become a duty to die and place pressure on doctors and medical staff to help take life rather than to care, protect, and heal.”

The Cardinal, without being over prescriptive, did offer points for prayer at this time:

“When you are praying, please remember those who offer such care and accompaniment to people facing their last days and hours. Especially pray for those who work in palliative care – nurses, doctors, people who are home visitors. They do a wonderful job with care and compassion, but they need more resources. That is what we should be investing in, not a piece of legislation that leaves us vulnerable and under pressure to seek an end to our life.”

Concluding his message calling for prayer on Wednesday, 13 November, Cardinal Nichols said:

“This is an important moment in our history. Please write to your MP and express your view to that member of Parliament. Many have not yet made up their minds how to vote. May God bless us all, bless our countries, and bless those who make our laws with courage to embrace and uphold a culture of life.”

Download

Here you can download a simple two-page A4 PDF with suggested readings, intercessions and reflections to accompany your time of prayer, whether this is in church in front of the Blessed Sacrament, or in your own home.

Opposing Assisted Suicide

Please visit our page of resources on assisted suicide. Here you will find content that explains why we oppose assisted suicide, provides answers to FAQs, helps Catholics to quickly and easily contact their MP, provides further information on hospice care, and more.