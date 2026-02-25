Assisted Suicide

Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia: A sad day for Wales’s most vulnerable

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 @ 10:30 am
The Senedd voted on Tuesday evening to give its consent to the Westminster Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, paving the way for assisted suicide to be offered through NHS Wales should the legislation become law.

Here is Archbishop O’Toole’s response following the vote.

The vote in the Senedd in which a majority have indicated support for assisted suicide being available through the NHS is deeply disappointing. The situation in other countries shows that the safeguards do not hold up. This is a very sad day for the most vulnerable in Wales.

