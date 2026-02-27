Pray for parliamentarians and for a culture of life, says Archbishop in Lenten statement

In a Lenten statement, the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend John Sherrington, clarifies the Church’s principled objection to the Terminally Ill (Adults) End of Life Bill, and urges Catholics to pray for parliamentarians debating the Private Members’ Bill in the House of Lords.

Archbishop Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, asked for a special prayerful focus on those who are suffering near the end of their lives and those who care for them.

Statement

Lent is a time when we ponder human fragility, suffering and death. We do so in a spirit of hope, looking towards the triumph of Easter and the promise of eternal life. Through fasting, we unite in the suffering of others. Through almsgiving, we support those in need. We also respond by turning our minds to prayer.

This year, I especially ask your prayers for those who are suffering near the end of their lives and for those who care for them.

We are facing the threat of a profound change in our culture which would happen if assisted suicide were to be legalised. I urge you to pray for parliamentarians who continue to consider this matter.

This bill is wrong in principle as assisted suicide is the direct taking of life. In practice, the bill is a threat to truly compassionate care at the end of life. In its current form, it would require Christian hospices and care homes to co-operate with the act of assisted suicide. The conscience clauses are also woefully inadequate. Moreover, as many voices have articulated in the debate, and as has been seen in other countries, assisted suicide will put the lives of the vulnerable at risk.

This Lent, we can support Parliamentarians through our prayers. In doing so, we remember the courage and service shown by our English Saint, St Thomas More. Let us ask for his intercession, and that of Our Lady.

Holy Hour for the dignity of life

In the Easter season, the Catholic Bishops of England and Wales will hold a Holy Hour on Sunday, 19 April at 4:30 PM UK time. This is an opportunity for the Catholics of our two nations to unite and pray for the promotion of a culture of life. We encourage parishes throughout England and Wales to hold Holy Hours around that time.

Most Reverend John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference

Archbishop of Liverpool