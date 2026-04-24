Statement on the end of the Committee Stage of the Terminally Ill (Adults) End of Life Bill in the House of Lords

As the Committee Stage of the Terminally Ill (Adults) End of Life Bill is concluded in the House of Lords, I wish to express gratitude to all those Parliamentarians who have worked tirelessly to preserve the dignity of every human life and ensure that end-of life care remains rooted in compassion and respect until the natural end of life. In both principle and practice, along with many other experts and professionals, Catholics and others have opposed this deeply flawed Bill. I am also deeply thankful to all who have supported Parliamentarians in so many ways, including lobbying, with work, or prayer and writing to parliamentarians.

These debates have once again drawn attention to the profound needs of vulnerable people at the end of life. True compassion is never about hastening death, but about accompanying one another with care, love and hope until their natural end. We are grateful to all who have contributed to this discussion, which has underlined the urgent need for improved access to high-quality palliative care.

We hope that Parliament will focus on ensuring that compassionate end-of-life care is available for all. Catholic hospices and care homes are a true beacon, and I commend the work of all those who work in any way to accompany and care for people towards the end of their life.

As Pope Leo XVI said: “Our world struggles to find value in human life, even in its last hour: may the Spirit of the Lord enlighten our minds, so that we know how to defend the intrinsic dignity of every human person.”

I encourage all people of goodwill to continue praying for those in government, that they may be guided by wisdom and a renewed commitment to building a culture of life.

Our Lady, Health of the Sick, pray for us.

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues and Archbishop of Liverpool