Assisted suicide is fundamentally dangerous, says Bishop after Jersey votes to make it law

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Right Reverend Philip Egan, has expressed how “greatly disturbed” he is by the decision by Jersey’s parliament, the States Assembly, to pass a bill to legalise assisted suicide on the largest of the Channel Islands.

Describing the decision as demonstrating a “a woeful lack of interest in protecting the most vulnerable people in our society,” Bishop Egan makes it clear that the right approach lies in strengthening and properly resourcing palliative and end of life care.

Full statement

I was greatly disturbed by the results of vote to legalise assisted suicide in Jersey.

It demonstrates a woeful lack of interest in protecting the most vulnerable people in our society and it fundamentally changes the role of doctors and medical staff. I would concur with the views expressed by Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache when he says, “I fear that it will change the community of Jersey in a way in which we may not yet be able to foresee.”

‘Thou shalt not kill’ (Ex 20: 13) and the injunction ‘Love thy neighbour as thyself’ (Mk 12: 31) are commandments that form the bedrock of not only Jewish and Christian morality but the teaching of all religions. Moreover, they are instinctive principles that are written deeply into every human heart. They ground the laws that govern every civilised society on earth. This is why the legalisation of assisted suicide, presented as ‘mercy killing,’ is fundamentally subversive, horrific and dangerous, however well-intentioned.

Assisting someone to die prematurely or to commit suicide, even when they earnestly request it, can never ever be a compassionate action. It is a grave sin. We must not yield to the temptation to apply rapid solutions, moved by false compassion or by the criteria of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Instead, we need to show respect and tenderness to patients who are seriously ill so that the sacred value of their life can shine forth with splendour in their suffering.

Modern palliative care should be strengthened and properly resourced, not sidelined in favour of a system that treats ending life as an easier solution than providing care.

Experience in countries such as Belgium, Netherlands and Canada shows that once assisted dying is legalised under tightly defined criteria, much like that currently presented in Jersey, those criteria broaden over time. What begins as a limited provision for the terminally ill has, in several jurisdictions now been considerably extended to include chronic illness, psychiatric conditions, and in some cases non-terminal suffering even for the very young. This is unconscionable.

When the law signals that some lives may be ended in response to suffering, those who are elderly, disabled, isolated or dependent can begin themselves to feel under pressure, subtle or overt. They may feel they are a burden on their families or on the health-care system.

Social pressure suggests that rather than care and protection, they would be better eliminating themselves.

The Catholic Church is clear that we can never assist in taking the life of another, even if they request it. Killing people and taking one’s own life is against God’s law. It is never permissible to use an evil means to do good. As the Church’s Catechism says: “Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia, putting an end to the lives of handicapped, sick, or dying persons is morally unacceptable. An act or omission which, of itself or by intention, causes death in order to eliminate suffering constitutes a murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God… (2277).”

Let us pray earnestly that our society rediscovers the dignity of every human life and turns again to God, who is the source of all compassion and truth. Let us pray for all medical staff, who by profession are committed to helping and healing the sick not killing them. Let us pray too for those involved in palliative care and those who look after the elderly. May they never be expected to administer lethal injections or deadly drugs to the patients under their care.

Right Reverend Philip Egan

Bishop of Portsmouth