Bishops unite with Pope in Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary 

At St Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Friday, 25 March 2022, the Holy Father, Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

On 25 March 1984, Pope John Paul II consecrated Russia and the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is also the Feast of the Annunciation of the Lord.

Catholic bishops in England and Wales will join Pope Francis in this consecration on that day.

In unity with the Holy Father, the Chair of the Department for Evangelisation and Discipleship at the Bishops’ Conference and Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend Mark O’Toole will be leading the rosary in his Cathedral parish of St Mary and St Boniface at 09.30 on this day. He said:

“I have been touched by the Holy Father’s initiative and look forward to uniting with him, my brother bishops and Catholics in England and Wales in this act of consecration.

“We know that there is a great need for the gift of peace and reconciliation, and we will be commending all those who are suffering at this time to Our Lady, knowing that she will present all her suffering children to Our Lord.”

