Bishop welcomes Supreme Court’s “unlawful” ruling on Rwanda asylum plan

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Bishops’ Conference, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful:

“I am greatly relieved that the proposal to send those seeking asylum to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful. This was a policy that ignored the innate human dignity of those seeking sanctuary.

“Whilst today’s Supreme Court ruling is to be welcomed, we will continue to advocate for an immigration system that places the human person at its centre. Refugees are human beings made in the image and likeness of God, not a political problem to be solved.

“It is important to recognise the wonderful work of Catholic charities and civil society organisations that do so much to help migrants and refugees when they come to the UK.

“We will continue to pray for those who are on the move, as well as for the government that it will respect this ruling and respond to the needs of migrants and asylum seekers in a way that fully upholds their human dignity.”