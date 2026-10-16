Ethiopia Bishop Swarbrick calls for prayer and solidarity to end conflict in Tigray  icon-home » CBCEW » International » Countries » Ethiopia » Bishop Swarbrick calls for prayer a...

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Lead Bishop for Africa for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has expressed great concern at the renewed fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and growing tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“I visited the region of Tigray in 2025 and had the opportunity to meet people who had been displaced by the war and had suffered grave atrocities. I was struck by how many were still carrying deep wounds of trauma. Even back then, the situation was fragile and it is therefore deeply disheartening to hear that the conflict has resumed. Sadly, it is ordinary people who will once again bear the greatest burden of conflict.”

Bishop Swarbrick added: “I welcome the Ethiopian Catholic Bishops’ appeal for forgiveness, reconciliation and a renewed spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood. At these times it is crucial that the Church remains present and bears witness to the hope of Christ.

“As Pope Leo XIV has reminded us, we must continue to call for peace and have a ‘fervent hope’ that the international community will ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches all those in need.

“The people of Ethiopia, particularly those affected by the renewed violence, are in my prayers. I invite Catholics in England and Wales to pray for peace and an end to the conflict. Supporting the humanitarian response from Church agencies and charities working to alleviate the suffering is also encouraged.”

To find out how you can support CAFOD’s work in Ethiopia, please follow the link below:

Support CAFOD in Ethiopia