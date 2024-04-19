Ethiopia Ethiopian Bishop appeals for help to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Tigray CBCEW » International » Countries » Ethiopian Bishop appeals for help t... Ethiopia » »

In an open letter, Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin highlights the suffering, despair, and death that has plagued the population, especially women, children, and the elderly, due to years of conflict, drought, and neglect in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Noting that millions of people, displaced by conflict and now call Tigray and neighbouring regions their home, he emphasizes the inadequacy of current efforts to meet the basic needs of the population, with rising malnutrition rates and a lack of commitment to address the pressing humanitarian needs.

Bishop Medhin’s call to action in the letter dated 15 April is clear: more resources are urgently needed to support the vulnerable populations of Tigray and neighbouring regions.

He appeals for full funding of the multi-agency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) to provide immediate relief and pave the way for long-term recovery and stability.

But the bishop’s concerns extend beyond immediate humanitarian aid, addressing the region’s broader challenges.

He acknowledges the complex social, political, economic, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of the crisis, affecting Tigray and neighbouring communities in Amhara and Afar. Particularly marginalized communities, such as the Irob and Kunama, whom he says, bear the brunt of the ongoing turmoil.

Looking ahead, Bishop Medhin warns of impending climatic changes that threaten to exacerbate the already dire situation, with unpredictable rains, droughts, and flooding. He calls for concerted efforts to mitigate these impacts and prevent further suffering.

In conclusion, the bishop expresses hope that with collective action supported by the international community, the people of Tigray and bordering regions may overcome this crisis

Source: Vaticannews.va