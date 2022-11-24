Bishop prays for the 27 migrants who perished in the English Channel a year ago

It’s a year since the tragic deaths of 27 migrants in the English Channel – the worst-ever migrant tragedy in that body of water. Bishop Paul McAleenan has offered his prayers for the victims and their families, stressing that we have a “collective responsibility” to uphold the human dignity of migrants and refugees:

“Today we remember the 27 people who lost their lives in the Channel a year ago. This avoidable tragedy challenges us to reflect on our collective responsibility for protecting refugees and migrants from life-threatening danger. As more of our brothers and sisters attempt to make this crossing in search of a better life, unacceptable discourse and policies continue to rob them of their human dignity.

“As Catholics, we recognise the value and sanctity of every human life. We pray for those who died on their journey to a hoped-for new life, may they rest in peace. We pray too for their families and all those forced from their homelands and we recommit ourselves to the Holy Father’s plea to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate all those seeking a home in our communities.”

Bishop Paul McAleenan is the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.