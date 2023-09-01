Ukraine Please continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, says Bishop CBCEW » International » Countries » Please continue to pray for our bro... Ukraine » »

After 18 long, gruelling months of war in Ukraine, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski offers a short video update thanking Britons for their generosity and support, and asking the faithful to hold their Ukrainian sisters and brothers in their prayers.

Bishop Nowakowski, Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London, the UK ‘diocese’ of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, laments that he can’t bring positive news.

“It has been many, many months since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian forces on the 24 February 2022. Since then, over 180,000 Ukrainians have entered into the United Kingdom, fleeing harm’s way, and over 80,000 ordinary British people have opened their homes and their hearts to providing a safe place, shelter and kindness.

“Unfortunately, I can’t bring you good news. The war is not over yet. We still need your prayers and your help.

“Our bishops, both Ukrainian Catholic and Roman Catholic, and organisations like Caritas and St Vincent de Paul, continue to work very closely with each other in supplying much-needed humanitarian aid and pastoral care.

“I would encourage all of you, if you can, to continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in Ukraine to support those who have already arrived here. And if you can make contributions to CAFOD, partnering with Caritas Ukraine, to provide humanitarian aid.”

Support

Please continue to pray for peace in Ukraine.

You can support the humanitarian effort through the Ukrainian Welcome Centre, CAFOD and the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN).