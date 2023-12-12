Migrants and Refugees

Bishop McAleenan comments on the death of a migrant on the Bibby Stockholm

Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 @ 4:10 pm
CBCEW » Migrants and Refugees » » Bishop McAleenan comments on the de...

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, has commented on the death of a migrant on the Bibby Stockholm, with some reports indicating it could be suicide.

He said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of an asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge. Every migrant and refugee has a name, a face, and a story which must be listened to. This death, and the death of everyone seeking sanctuary, is a tragedy. Our prayers are with the one who has lost their life, their family and their friends.

“Whilst we don’t have the full facts of the story, it is important to recognise that we need an immigration system that defends the fundamental human dignity of those on the move, prioritises the sanctity of life and provides access to decent accommodation and healthcare. We will continue to advocate for this.”

Image

Bibby Stockholm in Falmouth Docks, 2023
Ashley Smith on Wikimedia – Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

Bishop welcomes Supreme Court’s “unlawful” ruling on Rwanda asylum plan

Pope: May we be neighbours to wayfarers of our time

Pope in Marseille: Make Mediterranean a laboratory of peace in the world

Pope in Marseille: Migration must be addressed with humanity, solidarity

Pope prays for migrant shipwreck victims, calls for solidarity

Pope urges us not to be indifferent to migrant tragedies