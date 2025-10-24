Bishop Kenney: Speak out against governments that use ‘war rhetoric’ to exert control

Bishop William Kenney is encouraging Catholics and people of goodwill to take action during UN Disarmament Week to inspire leaders to prioritise dialogue and non-violent conflict resolution.

The week runs from 24-30 October and aims to promote awareness and better understanding of disarmament issues.

Bishop Kenney said:

“As Catholics, we are called to uphold the dignity of every person and to work for a world where conflicts are resolved through dialogue rather than destruction.

“Sadly, we see today that governments around the world are increasingly using war rhetoric – even using nuclear threats – in an attempt to manipulate and exert control. Such actions must be firmly condemned.

“The Holy See rightly reminds us that ‘Peace cannot be built on the threat of total destruction or on the illusion that stability can emerge from mutual potential annihilation’.”

Bishop Kenney added:

“We must therefore seize opportunities like this week to raise awareness on disarmament and its importance.

“I encourage everyone to pray and take whatever action you can to inspire leaders to prioritise dialogue and non-violent conflict resolution, while urging governments to control, limit, and reduce their weapon stockpiles.”

Called to be Peacemakers

You can read a document published by the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales on disarmament and the ethical use of weapons. Read more.