Pope Leo calls for day of prayer and fasting for peace

Friday, 22 August

Addressing the faithful gathered in the Paul VI Hall for his weekly General Audience, Pope Leo XIV turned his thoughts once more to the world’s many conflict zones.

In recalling the upcoming liturgical commemoration of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is celebrated on Friday, 22 August, the Pope invited the faithful to celebrate that day by praying and fasting for peace.

“Mary is the Mother of the faithful here on earth and is remembered as the Queen of Peace,” the Pope said.

As our world continues to be wounded by wars – in the Holy Land, in Ukraine, and in other parts of the world – the Pope invited all the faithful to take part in “a day of prayer and fasting” for all those who suffer because of war, “imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts.”

“May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede so that peoples may find the path of peace,” he added.

Pope Leo also greeted Polish-speaking faithful making a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Częstochowa at Jasna Góra, who were attending the audience.

“I ask you”, he said, “to include in your intentions the supplication for the gift of peace – a peace that is disarmed and disarming – for the whole world, especially for Ukraine and the Middle East.”

