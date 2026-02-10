Bishop Hudson: “We must not return to an unchecked arms race”

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, the Lead Bishop for Conflict and Peacebuilding and the Chair of International Affairs Department at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has commented on the recent expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last remaining major nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia, expired on 6 February 2026. Its lapse marks a significant setback for global efforts to limit nuclear arsenals and maintain strategic stability.

With no legally binding framework or verification measures in place, concerns are growing that the world may drift back toward an unconstrained nuclear arms race.

Bishop Hudson said:

“The expiry of New START marks a setback for nuclear arms control at a time of already heightened geopolitical fragility. We must not return to an unchecked arms race. We must make strenuous efforts, not just to avoid an arms race but to achieve substantial multilateral cuts to nuclear and other weapon stocks.”

He added: “At this critical moment, we pray for the renewal of diplomacy in the service of peace and the common good.”

Pope Leo XIV spoke on the expiry of the Treaty last week, saying: “I issue an urgent appeal that this instrument not be allowed to lapse without seeking to ensure a concrete and effective follow-up.” The Holy Father added that the current geopolitical situation “demands that everything possible be done to avert a new arms race that would further threaten peace among nations.”