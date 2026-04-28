A tragedy like Chernobyl must never happen again, says bishop

On the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, we remember in prayer all those who suffered as a result, especially those who endured the long-term effects of radiation, ill-health and displacement. We also recognise and give thanks for the courage and sacrifice of those who worked selflessly to contain the impact of the disaster and to protect others.

Today, as the war in Ukraine continues, attacks on nuclear facilities, especially Zaporizhzhia1, raise fresh fears. A tragedy like Chernobyl must never happen again.

Pope Leo recently reminded us that Chernobyl “serves as a warning regarding the inherent risks of using increasingly powerful technologies.”2

We trust that world leaders will learn from this tragedy and renew their commitment to peace and for the protection of all God’s creation. We remember those who suffered and pray for peace.

Rt Rev Nicholas Hudson

Bishop of Plymouth

Chair of International Affairs Department