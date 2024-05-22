A new document on disarmament and the ethical use of weapons has been released by the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.
Also in Justice and PeaceStan Swamy SJ >
Called to be Peacemakers is a document of the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales that presents a Catholic approach to arms control and disarmament.
It argues that if Catholics are to take up the call to stand as peacemakers in our troubled world, an integral part of this mission involves working to limit the proliferation of weapons and to advance the cause of global disarmament.
The document stresses that every human life lost to violence and conflict is a tragedy for our universal family. It examines three main areas:
The Church’s call for nuclear disarmament
We have a particular responsibility to respond to Pope Francis’ call to counter the logic of fear with the ethic of responsibility, to foster a climate of trust and dialogue.
The Church’s call for General and Complete Disarmament
This does not mean the removal of literally all weaponry and defence capabilities. Rather, it is eliminating weapons of mass destruction, regulating conventional arms, lowering military spending, and strengthening mechanisms for peace.
The Church’s call to put emerging technology at the service of humanity
Until a binding treaty ensuring human supervision of lethal autonomous weapons systems is negotiated, the Church supports enforcing a moratorium on the development and use of such weapons.
You can read/download the document here. Alternatively, you can read its sections using the navigation below.
__________
<< Back to ‘Called to be Peacemakers’
__________
Catholic social teaching offers us both a practical framework for action and an important source of hope in our approach to arms control and disarmament.
As Christians, we are called by Jesus to be peacemakers (Matthew 5:9). In the modern world, an integral aspect of this mission involves working to limit the proliferation of weapons and advance the cause of global disarmament.
We have a responsibility to respond to Pope Francis’ call to counter the logic of fear and foster a climate of trust and dialogue.
Eliminating weapons of mass destruction, regulating conventional arms, lowering military spending, and strengthening mechanisms for peace.
Supporting a moratorium on the development and use of lethal autonomous weapons.
There are technological shifts in the way that people fight and kill one another but the principles of Catholic social teaching remain consistent.