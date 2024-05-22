Called to be Peacemakers is a document of the International Affairs department of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales that presents a Catholic approach to arms control and disarmament.

It argues that if Catholics are to take up the call to stand as peacemakers in our troubled world, an integral part of this mission involves working to limit the proliferation of weapons and to advance the cause of global disarmament.

The document stresses that every human life lost to violence and conflict is a tragedy for our universal family. It examines three main areas:

The Church’s call for nuclear disarmament

We have a particular responsibility to respond to Pope Francis’ call to counter the logic of fear with the ethic of responsibility, to foster a climate of trust and dialogue.

The Church’s call for General and Complete Disarmament

This does not mean the removal of literally all weaponry and defence capabilities. Rather, it is eliminating weapons of mass destruction, regulating conventional arms, lowering military spending, and strengthening mechanisms for peace.

The Church’s call to put emerging technology at the service of humanity

Until a binding treaty ensuring human supervision of lethal autonomous weapons systems is negotiated, the Church supports enforcing a moratorium on the development and use of such weapons.

Download

You can read/download the document here. Alternatively, you can read its sections using the navigation below.

__________

Bishops’ Foreword >

<< Back to ‘Called to be Peacemakers’

__________