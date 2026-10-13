Brentwood

Bishop-elect of Brentwood: I will lead with a spirit of enthusiasm

Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 @ 11:34 am
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Bishop Timothy Menezes, the Bishop-elect of Brentwood, has spoken of the “privilege and honour” to have been appointed by Pope Leo XIV to lead the diocese, which covers some east London boroughs and the county of Essex.

Speaking at Adoremus, the National Eucharistic Congress which was held in London on Saturday 10 October, Bishop Menezes said:

“It is a great privilege and an honour to be asked to lead the Diocese of Brentwood, and I do so with a spirit of enthusiasm. I look forward to meeting so many new people, to experiencing the vibrancy of our parishes and schools, the communities of faith that I believe have changed so much over recent years.”

Bishop Menezes recently travelled to Brentwood on the day as the Parish Safeguarding Representatives’ annual gathering. He described the warm welcome he received:

“They were from so many of the parishes of the diocese, and they just wanted to tell me a little of their life and what their hopes were for the future.”

Looking ahead to his installation as the diocesan bishop, he said:

“I look forward to being supported by the priests and deacons, the religious and the lay faithful. I look forward to seeing the enthusiasm of young Catholics as they live their faith and bring others something of that hope for the future, and I look forward to learning a lot from the people of the Diocese of Brentwood.”

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