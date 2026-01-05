Bishop Bishop Hudson reflects on Pope Leo’s World Day of Peace message CBCEW » Bishop Hudson reflects on Pope Leo&... Bishop » »

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Bishop of Plymouth, Chair of the Bishops’ Conference’s Department for International Affairs and Moderator of the Holy Land Coordination has issued a statement reflecting on Pope Leo’s message for the 59th World Day of Peace, which took place on 1 January 2026.

The World Day of Peace is observed each year on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. Since its establishment in 1967 by Pope St Paul VI, the Popes have taken the occasion to offer magisterial reflections in Messages for the day, dealing with topics such as the United Nations, human rights, diplomacy, and economic development.

Bishop Nicholas said:

“I welcome warmly the Holy Father’s Message for the World Day of Peace. Pope Leo calls for ‘a peace that is unarmed and disarming’. ‘To peace,’ he says, ‘we whisper “Forever”.’ But he acknowledges that peace is a journey. He laments the tendency for rulers and citizens alike to consider a ‘war-time readiness’ the only approach to conflict.

“He expresses deep concern that increased military spending is presented as prudence, even necessity, while diplomacy, dialogue and international law are too often portrayed as weak or unrealistic. The Holy Father enjoins upon us to see that this way of thinking risks normalising conflict and allowing fear to become the guiding principle of international relations; and that we must be mindful of this danger.

“Pope Leo draws on the Magisterium of Pope St John XXIII to argue that ‘true and lasting peace among nations cannot consist in the possession of an equal supply of armaments but only in mutual trust’; and of his predecessor Pope Francis to suggest that we should learn from Christ who ‘sought to live in harmony with all.’ Christ’s ‘goodness is disarming,’ says Pope Leo; and, as followers of Christ, we should hear the call to join forces ‘to contribute to a disarming peace, a peace born of openness and evangelical humility’. That the world might hear this call let us redouble our prayers this first day of the year.”