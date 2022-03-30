Ukraine Archdiocese of Liverpool delivers aid for people of Ukraine CBCEW » International » Countries » Archdiocese of Liverpool delivers a... Ukraine » »

Saturday 26 March, two trucks left the archdiocese of Liverpool headed to the Polish border loaded with aid for the people of Ukraine. They will be collected by Bishop Gregory Komar, and students for the priesthood from the Holy Spirit Seminary in the Ukrainian diocese of Sambir-Drohobych, who will take the goods for distribution in the Lviv region of western Ukraine. Bishop Gregory is the auxiliary bishop of the diocese and has a close association with the Archdiocese of Liverpool.

The consignment includes medical supplies, baby products, toiletries, camp beds, bedding/sleeping bags and rucksacks and is the result of an appeal launched across the archdiocese on Friday 11 March.

At 9.00 am on Saturday morning Bishop Thomas Neylon, auxiliary bishop of Liverpool, and Father Taras Khomych, chaplain to the Ukrainian community, will celebrate Mass at the St Margaret Clitherow Centre, Croxteth Drive, Liverpool, L17 1AA. The Mass will be attended by many of the volunteers who have spent days sorting and packing the goods for Ukraine.

Bishop Neylon also serves on the Bishops Conference Department for International Affairs and says, ‘As we continue to pray for peace in Ukraine the aid which we are sending today is a physical expression of that prayer. The generosity of people throughout the archdiocese has been a truly amazing statement of the solidarity which we have with Bishop Gregory and the people of Ukraine.’ The consignment is being taken to the Polish border by Mike Sharkey and Andy Coley from Greenmount Projects, Wigan, and Dave Lyon and Chris Joynt from Wigan Council and Wigan College respectively. Mike says, ‘It’s fantastic to be able to reach out to the people of Ukraine and assist with transporting the many specific items that Bishop Gregory has asked for. It will be a privilege to be able to see first hand the difference that these much needed supplies from the #liverpool4Ukraine archdiocesan appeal will make. They will give comfort and assistance to the Ukrainian people in their hour of need and strengthen unity between our countries.’

