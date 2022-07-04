Ukraine Appointment of apostolic visitator for the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic faithful resident in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland CBCEW » International » Countries » Appointment of apostolic visitator ... Ukraine » »

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, of the eparchy of the Holy Family of London of the Byzantine Ukrainians, as apostolic visitator for the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic faithful resident in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland.

Upon hearing of his appointment Bishop Nowakowski said:

“I am grateful for the support and trust that His Holiness Pope Francis and His Beatitude Sviatoslav, Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church have place in me. I look forward to working closely with the Bishops of Ireland in ensuring good pastoral care for the Ukrainian Catholics in Ireland.”

“There is currently one Ukrainian Catholic parish in Ireland located in Dublin with Fr Vasyl Korentsky assigned to serving Ukrainian Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dublin.”

“With the recent arrival of thousands displaced Ukrainians fleeing harm’s way since the 24 February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, I hope to work very closely with the Roman Catholic Bishops of Ireland and Northern Ireland in seeking ways to respond in positive ways to the humanitarian and pastoral needs of the growing Ukrainian Community.”