‘Real’ communication requires human judgment, says Media Bishop

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Vatican announces theme for the 2027 World Communications Day

Reflecting on the recently announced theme for World Communications Day 2027, Bishop John Arnold, Lead Bishop for Communications for the Bishops’ Conference, says that ‘real’ communication requires a human, relational connection.

“Information has never been more readily available – and on a global scale – but information does not equate with communication,” says Bishop Arnold, the Bishop of Salford. “Real communication requires careful attention, time and goodwill. It engages the emotions and the conscience, and human judgment.

“It is not, in any way, a superficial gathering of facts but it is the considered engagement of human beings and human minds, providing a basis for true wisdom. World Communications Day 2027 reminds us of the privilege of real communication.”

Bishop Arnold was responding to a press release from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication that revealed Pope Leo’s theme for the 61st World Communications Day – A New Gaze: Paying Attention in the Age of Clickbait.

The theme invites Christians to open ourselves to “a conversion of our gaze: to look again, with attention and with love.”

“The attention economy, with its struggle for a few moments of interest amid the rapid and endless flow of content, is transforming not only our cognitive abilities but also the depth of our interpersonal communication,” it noted.

Only by paying attention to others with love can we see the “world, others, even ourselves, as Christ sees us: called by name and loved.”

“Our communication changes when our gaze chooses to encounter others rather than judge them,” said the release.

People are inundated every moment of every day with expectations of rapid reactions and superficial relationships, resulting in a lack of genuine attention fueled by digital culture, it added.

“Yet attention is a precious form of generosity: the word ‘attention’ comes from ad-tendere – to reach out toward the other and toward the truth,” said the press release. “Christian communication can rediscover attention as both a gift and a way of seeing – the gaze of Jesus, who saw and allowed Himself to be touched.”

Rather than seeking to capture attention, communicating is about safeguarding attention “as a precious resource for relationships.”

In our modern age of ‘clickbait,’ Christians are invited to pay attention and rediscover a healthy form of attention to one another.

“Communication is not just about words,” concluded the press release. “It involves the entire person and asks us to look, hear, and feel again in order to answer Christ’s call.”

World Communications Day 2027 takes place in many parts of the world – including the United States, England and Wales, France, Spain, Poland, and Italy – on Sunday, 9 May, but is celebrated on different days in various parts of the world, as set by the national Bishops’ Conferences.

Source: Vatican News