Bishop Arnold asks journalists to tell the truth without being divisive

Bishop Arnold, the Conference’s Media Bishop, has said that journalists can use their influence to help create a culture of hope by seeking the truth in a fair and balanced way, that avoids aggression and division.

Speaking to the Catholic News podcast ahead of World Communications Day this Sunday (1st June), Bishop Arnold reflected on comments that Pope Leo XIV made to journalists following his election:

“He was clearly critical of those who would want to lead us astray by the aggressiveness and misinformation of the language they use, but praised those who were able to use language to present the truth in a reasoned way.

“A way which isn’t divisive or aggressive, but is helpful to us when we’re trying to build that sense of unity and peace, which is so important to Pope Leo and was so clear in his speech he made from the balcony when he first came out as Pope. He used the word peace nine times and spoke about building bridges.”

Bishop Arnold added that the pursuit of truth and asking probing questions is a vital part of journalism, but that it shouldn’t be mixed with personal agendas and attacks.

He said:

“There can be a peaceful way in which there can be questions and answers being reported as clearly as possible, but without aiming any complaint or criticism at the speaker, but presenting what they’ve said, while also being able to contradict or balance what they’ve said with other information from other people in places so that we find ourselves with a much more balanced picture.”

He added:

“A journalist cannot make personal news from his own point of view, he really does need to be reflecting the information that he has in a peaceful way in which it can be judged for what it is rather than adding any sense of aggression on his own part.”

When it comes to building a common culture of hope, Bishop Arnold said we all have a part to play, particularly after the proliferation of social media:

“The privilege we have of communication, we can so easily spoil by insult, by the misrepresentation of what we know to be true. We’ve got to find ways of insisting that with the privilege we have of communication, that we have to be responsible in the way that we use it.

“We’ve all got this wonderful access to it now, particularly through social media, which allows us to communicate with one another. But to see the damage that we can do when we’re casual or aggressive or failing in the truth, the damage can be appalling as we see the results of so many people who are badly affected by social media.”