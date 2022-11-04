The sixth World Day of the Poor will be celebrated by the Catholic Church on Sunday 13 November, with the theme of “For your sakes Christ became poor” (2 Cor 8:9).
Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN), the Bishops’ Conference agency promoting domestic social action, has produced a number of resources with Redemptorist Publications, including a novena, reflections, an activity for school or parish groups, and more.
In his message for World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis reminds us why we can never forget the poor.
Caritas Social Action Network's message for the World Day of the Poor.
This novena is offered as a way to help us to prayerfully encounter in scripture God’s constant care for those who are in various forms of poverty and to prompt in us a desire for more just relations in the community.