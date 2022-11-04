World Day of the Poor

The sixth World Day of the Poor will be celebrated by the Catholic Church on Sunday 13 November, with the theme of “For your sakes Christ became poor” (2 Cor 8:9).

Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN), the Bishops’ Conference agency promoting domestic social action, has produced a number of resources with Redemptorist Publications, including a novena, reflections, an activity for school or parish groups, and more. 

CSAN Resource: World Day of the Poor
Pope's message for the World Day of the Poor 2022

In his message for World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis reminds us why we can never forget the poor.

CSAN Message for the World Day of the Poor 2022

Caritas Social Action Network's message for the World Day of the Poor.

Novena: World Day of the Poor

This novena is offered as a way to help us to prayerfully encounter in scripture God’s constant care for those who are in various forms of poverty and to prompt in us a desire for more just relations in the community.