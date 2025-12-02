Wave of Hope: Dr Christine Allen

2 December

Our third Wave of Hope reflection for Advent comes from Dr Christine Allen, Director of CAFOD, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development and the official aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Dr Allen finds hope at home and abroad despite the war, violence, conflict, famine, and destruction that we’ve seen this year.

“I’ve seen signs of hope in South Sudan, where our partner, Caritas Malakal, day in and day out, offers life-saving food to those displaced across the border from the war in Sudan. People who have absolutely nothing, who are in a transit camp but are offered food, compassion, and care… Here I’ve been so moved and empowered by the young people that have been engaging in the Jubilee for Schools work. They’ve made pledges, they’ve made commitments, and faith has come that, for me, makes a real sign of hope for the future.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Transcript

Hello, I’m Christine Allen and I’m the Director of CAFOD.

Despite the war, violence, conflict, famine, and destruction that we’ve seen this year, I’ve also seen many signs of hope. I’m thinking of South Sudan, where our partner, Caritas Malakal, day in and day out, offers life-saving food to those displaced across the border from the war in Sudan. People who have absolutely nothing, who are in a transit camp but are offered food, compassion, and care.

Of course, all this work is possible because of the support that we get from the Catholic community here in England and Wales. Here we’ve been celebrating very specially this Jubilee Year, and I’ve been so moved and empowered by the young people that have been engaging in that Jubilee for Schools work. They’ve made pledges, they’ve made commitments, and faith has come that, for me, makes a real sign of hope for the future.

